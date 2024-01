UL Bohemian produced a powerful second half performance to overcome Railway Union in the final of the Energia All Ireland Cup.

Railway went into half time 12-5 up after a tight first half but the Limerick club came out all guns blazing in the second half, notching up 29 unaswered points to win 34-12.

Watch the live stream back here with commentary from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcast and Ireland legend Ali Miller