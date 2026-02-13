Ireland Club XV Win Free-Scoring Clash To Retain Dalriada Cup

A tremendous advertisement for domestic club rugby in both Ireland and Scotland ended in a 42-33 victory for the Adam Craig -coached hosts , as the Dalriada Cup was raised aloft by Ireland Club XV captain Jack Kelleher .

Kelleher, the player-of-the-match, received the trophy afterwards at Energia Park from Amy O’Shaughnessy, Energia’s Head of Brand, and IRFU Committee members John McKibbin and Dave Ryan.

Scotland Clubs gave it their all as they tried to erase a 35-12 half-time deficit, but Bobby Sheehan’s brilliant first-half hat-trick, coupled with tries from Adam Maher and Ronan Maher, and a 55th-minute effort from Aran Egan, proved enough for Ireland.

Clontarf’s Conor Kelly contributed 12 points from the tee, while there were eight Ireland Club XV debutants involved, eight Energia All-Ireland League clubs were proudly represented on the pitch, and the teams tallied up 11 tries in an engrossing Celtic derby.

