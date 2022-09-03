Thirty Players Feature For Munster In Pre-Season Clash In Cork

Munster got some more valuable game-time under their belts during their final pre-season game, a 19-14 defeat to London Irish at Musgrave Park.

Graham Rowntree’s side trailed 12-0 at half-time, but an improved second half performance produced tries from Mike Haley and Paddy Patterson.

New signing Antoine Frisch came off the bench to make his first Munster appearance on a night that Irish took the honours and the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy.