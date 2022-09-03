Four-Try Leinster Emerge Victorious At The Stoop

It was four tries to three in the end as Leo Cullen’s Leinster team edged out Harlequins 26-21 in a well-contested pre-season match at the Stoop.

Cullen and his fellow coaches got the chance to run the rule over a number of players, including summer arrivals Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins who both started.

Front rowers John McKee and Michael Milne bookended the opening half with tries, before Nick McCarthy (51 minutes) and Scott Penny (68) both scored to steer the province to a tight victory.