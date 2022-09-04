Five-Try First Half Sets Munster U-18 Girls Up For Home Win

Rebounding from a first round defeat to Connacht, the Munster Under-18 Girls got their PwC IRFU Interprovincial campaign back on track with a 47-5 bonus point victory over Ulster.

Sadhbh McGrath led by example again for her Ulster side, but tries from Ellen Boylan, Kate Flannery, Lyndsey Clarke (2) and Beth Buttimer had Munster 35 points clear at the break.

The Musgrave Park crowd witnessed a closer second half, and Munster will be hoping for another strong start when they host table toppers Leinster at the same venue next Saturday.