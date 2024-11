Sporting the limited edition 150 Anniversary jersey the Ireland team took the field at Aviva Stadium for Captain’s Run ahead of the final match in the Autumn Nations Series – the IRFU 150 Test Match against Australia.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris walked out the tunnel with Cian Healy, who is set to become Ireland’s most capped player tomorrow afternoon, leading out the squad for their team photo ahead of one last run out at the home of Irish Rugby.