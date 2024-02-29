Smiles All Round At The Ireland Open Training Session

The sun shone and there were smiles all round as 5,000 fans attended the Ireland Men’s Team open training session at Aviva Stadium today.

Munster and Ireland legend Donncha O’Callaghan was on hand to help with the fun and there was time autographs and selfies after the session.

Speaking at the Open Training Session Head Coach Andy Farrell said, “It’s massive for us that we get this opportunity, especially here in fron of 5,000 fans at Aviva Stadium, that makes it extra special.”