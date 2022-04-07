Schools Shine At X Rugby 7s National Finals

The X Rugby 7s National Finals were back with a bang this week as the Provinical champions converged at Terenure RFC for a day of sun, smiles and some serious skill. Previous winners in the tournament have included current Ireland internationals Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly.

East Glendalough were crowned Senior Cup champions beating a valiant Mount St. Michael’s in the final. Sacred Heart Westport won the Senior Plate with Coláiste Íosgáin the runners up.

Dominican College Wicklow won the Junior Cup with fellow Leinster side Wilson’s Hospital, the runners up. The Junior Plate was won by Enniskillen Royal Grammar who beat Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar in the final.