Ireland Men’s 7s Training In Dubai

Head coach James Topping has selected an experienced panel, including eight Olympians, for the fifth leg of the 2022 Series at Singapore’s National Stadium this coming weekend (April 9-10). Three of the squad – Tamilore Awonusi, Matt McDonald and Chay Mullins – have come through the IRFU IQ Rugby pathway which identifies Irish Qualified players overseas. Mullins recently won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U-20s.

There also eight Olympians in the squad which his captained by Billy Dardis and includes Dancing With The Stars runner up Jordan Conroy.

Take a look at the training gallery from a hot and humid Singapore.