Preparations In Full Swing For Start Of Championship

The end of one tournament marks the start of another as the focus switches to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Ireland kick off the tournament this week with a home match against France at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday. The Guinness Women’s Six Nations has established itself as the biggest annual international stage in the sport, offering a platform for the players to shine in front of millions of fans, inspiring global audiences with elite sporting entertainment.

In addition to the high octane action on the pitch there will be half-time entertainament as Irish singer Lyra performs. Lyra, one of Ireland’s most captivating emerging artists, has garnered attention for her emotive voice, cinematic soundscapes, and ethereal blend of pop, indie, and alternative influences.

Known for her soulful performances and deep connection with her audience, Lyra’s halftime performance will bring a touch of magic and artistry to what is already shaping up to be an exhilarating game.

Scott Bemand’s squad, which includes eight uncapped players, have been hard at work in the IRFU High Performance Centre in recent weeks.