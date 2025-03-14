Lyra To Perform Half-Time Show During Guinness Women’s Six Nations Opener In Belfast

We are delighted to announce that the talented Irish artist Lyra will perform the halftime show at the Ireland Guinness Women’s Six Nations game against France on Saturday, 22 March at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Lyra, one of Ireland’s most captivating emerging artists, has garnered attention for her emotive voice, cinematic soundscapes, and ethereal blend of pop, indie, and alternative influences.

Known for her soulful performances and deep connection with her audience, Lyra’s halftime performance will bring a touch of magic and artistry to what is already shaping up to be an exhilarating game.

The Ireland Women’s team will take on France in a highly anticipated Six Nations clash, and Lyra’s performance will add a special musical moment to celebrate both the athleticism of the players and the passion of the fans.

“I’m beyond excited to be part of such a significant event,” Lyra said.

“The Guinness Women’s Six Nations is such an important moment for women’s sport, and I’m truly honoured to bring my music to halftime. The atmosphere will be electric, and I can’t wait to perform for the incredible fans supporting our team.”

Jessica Long, the IRFU’s Head of Commercial, adds: “We are thrilled to have Lyra perform at Kingspan Stadium. Her artistry and unique sound will be a fantastic addition to what promises to be an amazing day for fans of all ages. We hope the energy from Lyra and our incredible Irish supporters will help the team’s campaign off to a brilliant start.”

The event is expected to attract a large crowd, and with Lyra’s performance adding to the vibrant atmosphere, this will be an unforgettable experience for both sports and music lovers alike.

Cool FM will be broadcasting live from Kingspan Stadium, and there will be a variety of family-friendly activities available for fans of all ages.

Buggy parking is available in the Heineken Quarter within the Grandstand and baby changing facilities are available in both the Clubhouse and the Heineken Quarter within the Grandstand.

For any visitors with sensory needs, a special sensory room is available within the stadium in the Premium Stand, if you need directions please ask a stadium steward. Ulster Rugby is a registered JAM Card Partner, meaning there are personnel and processes in place that allow people with a hidden disability or communication barrier to tell others that they need extra time and understanding in a private and easy way.

Audio descriptive match commentary earpieces to enhance the match experience for people affected by sight or hearing loss are available from the Admin Building reception.

For people coming to the game there is public parking at Belfast Metropolitan College on Montgomery Road and park and ride facilities will be running to this location also, as well as city centre shuttles after the game.

Tickets for the Ireland Women’s Six Nations game against France are available now through Ticketmaster, starting at £11.50. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience, including Lyra’s halftime show.