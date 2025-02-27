Peter O’Mahony – Ireland Career Lookback

Peter O’Mahony, who first captained Ireland back in 2013 on a summer tour to North America, has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season

O’Mahony, who was outstanding in an 80-minute performance against Wales last weekend, has won 112 caps since making his Test debut against Italy in 2012, last year captaining Ireland to Six Nations glory.

The Munster back row has been an ever-present in green over the last 15 years, featuring at three consecutive Rugby World Cups in 2015, 2019 and 2023, and making consistently invaluable contributions to the successes achieved under Joe Schmidt and, more recently, Andy Farrell.

A key leader on and off the pitch, O’Mahony, who captained the British and Irish Lions in the first Test of their 2017 Tour to New Zealand, has made 193 appearances for Munster having made his debut against Ulster in January 2010 and won two Celtic League/URC titles.