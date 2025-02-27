Conor Murray – Ireland Career In Pictures

Conor Murray will call time on his Ireland career after the Six Nations Championship

The Munster scrum-half has won 124 caps since making his Test debut against France in 2011, sitting joint fourth in Ireland’s most capped list alongside Rory Best and only behind Healy, O’Driscoll and Ronan O’Gara.

Murray has been part of five Six Nations-winning teams and last weekend’s Triple Crown success in Cardiff was his fourth in green, while the 35-year-old also featured for the British and Irish Lions and three Tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021. He has made 199 appearances for Munster, winning two Celtic League/URC titles.