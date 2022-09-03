Newcomers Make Mark In Ulster’s Pre-Season Win Over Exeter

As the start of the United Rugby Championship draws closer, Ulster opened their pre-season campaign with a well-judged 31-12 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Kingspan Stadium.

Five new faces were involved, including scrum half Michael McDonald who was the player-of-the-match, and his half-back partner Jake Flannery who set up first half tries for Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle.

The home crowd also got to see Jacob Stockdale make a try-scoring return from a long injury lay-off. Ulster will have a second pre-season run-out away to Glasgow Warriors next Friday.