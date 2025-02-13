New Stamps Mark IRFU 150 Celebration With An Post
An Post has unveiled two new stamps marking the 150th Anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).
Four photographs of top-level adult players, Josh van der Flier and Beibhinn Parsons, as well as young club players Sam Kidd, Banbridge, RFC and Charlotte Fleming, Ballinasloe, RFC, capture the essence of the game.
The eye-catching stamps, and special First Day Cover envelope, all by Irish designers Unthink, are available at selected Post Offices nationwide and online at anpost.com/IRFU (with free delivery).