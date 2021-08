The PwC IRFU Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship got off to a stirring start on Sunday, as three-try Leinster opened with a 24-0 win over Connacht .

The westerners went close to scoring on a number of occasions, but tries from Alanna Fitzpatrick and Katie Whelan (2) had Mick Bolger’s Leinster side in the ascendancy.

Check out our match photo gallery below: