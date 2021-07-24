Lions Win First Test With Second Half Fightback

Trailing 12-3 to South Africa at half-time, the British & Irish Lions seized control in the second half to claim a tense 22-17 win and set up the Test series for more of the same .

A maul try from Luke Cowan-Dickie and the boots of Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell sealed the victory in Cape Town but it was very much a squad performance.

Ireland’s Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw featuring strongly as starters, and Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne both came off the bench.