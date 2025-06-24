Lions Train In Perth Ahead Of Western Force Game

Perth’s Hale School is the British & Irish Lions’ training base leading into their first match on Australian soil. The Western Force, who finished ninth in the recent Super Rugby Pacific campaign, are their opponents on Saturday (kick-off 6pm local time/11am Irish time).

Head coach Andy Farrell has already overseen a couple of pitch sessions in the Western Australian capital, with a number of the BKT United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finalists expected to get their first taste of tour action this weekend.

The team and replacements to face the Force will be announced on Thursday afternoon. Tickets are available to buy here, while there will be live TV coverage on Sky Sports Main Event & Action.