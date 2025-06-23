Lions Arrive In Perth To Begin Australian Odyssey

The arrivals area at Perth Airport was awash with red as the British & Irish Lions , led by head coach Andy Farrell and tour captain Maro Itoje , touched down on Australian soil after flying out from Dublin on Saturday and having a stopover in Doha.

The players signed autographs and posed for photos as they were greeted by enthusiastic fans who had awaited their arrival.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, is the first destination of the 2025 tour, with the Lions playing the Western Force at Optus Stadium next Saturday.

The Lions will have their official welcome to Australia at Kings Park and Botanic Garden today, before their training week commences ahead of the team announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re here to build for what’s going to be a fantastic Test series. We want to play some good rugby along the way,” said Farrell.

“We’ll find out more about each other as we keep on going. Of course we’ll analyse what went on against Argentina and why, but that’s all part of the journey – to understand where we need to go next.

“It’s great to be here, this is what it’s all about. We’re here for a good time. Hopefully we can start this part of the tour off really well on Saturday.”