Energia All-Ireland League Award Winners 2022

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was on hand last night to present the Energia All-Ireland League Awards to the winners.

The winners included Ireland star Aoife Doyle of Railway Union, who won the Women’s Player of the Year, and Cormac Daly of Clontarf who was named Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year.

Clontarf’s Alex and Ivan Soroka were awarded the Energia AIL Positive Energy Award for their fundraising work on behalf of the Okhmadits Children’s Hospital in Ukraine.