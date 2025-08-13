Leinster Open U-18 Schools Interpros With Hard-Fought Win Over Munster

Sean Skehan’s Leinster team took their recent winning form into the PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship, holding off a stern challenge from Munster to claim a 24-20 win at Energia Park .

Their well-drilled maul was Leinster’s springboard to success, with hookers Brion Donagh and Dan McKenna driving over, and replacement scrum half Johnny Woods profiting from another strong drive in the 44th minute.

Munster had led 7-0 early on and had a 13-point contribution from impressive full-back Daniel Murphy. Captain Ryan McCormack’s closing try earned Sean Cronin’s side a losing bonus point at the end of a tightly-contested match.

The U-18 Boys Schools Interpros continue on Sunday afternoon when last year’s champions Ulster welcome Leinster to Affidea Stadium (kick-off 3pm).