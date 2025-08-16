Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Ireland Squad Get To Work After Fantastic Welcome In England

Gallery

16th August 2025 11:37

By Editor

The Ireland squad touched down in England yesterday to a fantastic welcome organised by the Irish Embassy. After that it was on to the team hotel and time to get to work with a session in the gym with just a week to go to the first game of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland kick off their campaign against Japan on Sunday, August 24th at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.

Sign up to the Green Wave newsletter for all the latest Ireland team news.