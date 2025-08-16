Ireland Squad Get To Work After Fantastic Welcome In England
The Ireland squad touched down in England yesterday to a fantastic welcome organised by the Irish Embassy. After that it was on to the team hotel and time to get to work with a session in the gym with just a week to go to the first game of the Rugby World Cup.
Touch down in England! 📍#WeAreIreland pic.twitter.com/d1w5TsIYi5
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 15, 2025
Ireland kick off their campaign against Japan on Sunday, August 24th at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.
