Ireland Squad Training At Carton House

The Ireland squad are hard at work at their Carton House base this week in preparation for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against the All Blacks at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Andy Farrell‘s squad kicked off their November schedule with a 60-5 win over Japan last weekend, and welcome New Zealand to a sold-out Aviva Stadium this Saturday in what is a hotly anticipated showdown.

The squad were back on the training paddock at Carton House on Wednesday morning – check out the best action shots below.