Ireland Women Return To Training At IRFU High Performance Centre

The Ireland Women’s squad returned to group training at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday for an intensive one-day camp, as the focus sharpens on October’s rescheduled Women’s Six Nations fixtures against Italy and France.

Having followed tailored training programmes during the Lockdown period, Adam Griggs‘ panel reassembled in Dublin to begin preparations for a busy international window, with the rescheduled Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers to follow the conclusion of the Six Nations in early December.

Griggs named a 36-player squad for the Six Nations outings against Italy and France earlier this month, and the players were put through their paces during back-to-back sessions at the IRFU HPC on Saturday, starting with the Bronco Test under the guidance of Strength and Conditioning Coach Orlaith Curran.

Ireland will host Italy in their rescheduled Round 4 fixture on the weekend of 24th October before concluding the delayed 2020 Championship with an away trip to France on the weekend of 31st October.

Take a look through our training gallery below.