A late Sean Edogbo try was enough to give Ireland a 23-22 win against Italy in Round 2 of the U20 Six Nations Championship at Virgin Media Park tonight.

It was another end to end match with both teams forcing mistakes as well as providing some thrilling action. Italy were 15-17 up at half time and 18-22 up with just ten minutes on the clock when Ireland put together a good phase of play to release Edogbo out wide to smash his way over for the crucial score.

The match as it happened