Ireland U20s Fall Just Short Against France

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, were unable to finish their U20 Six Nations campaign with a final flourish on Tuesday evening, as a powerful French outfit emerged winners from an entertaining Round 5 clash in Cardiff.

Tries from Jamie Osborne and captain Alex Kendellen had helped Richie Murphy‘s side exchange blows with France throughout a fascinating first half at Cardiff Arms Park, but Les Bleus flexed their considerable muscle in the second period to run out 34-28 winners despite a late Ireland salvo.

Overall, it was a hugely positive Championship for Murphy’s side, who finish with three wins over Scotland, Wales and Italy.

Take a look at some of the best action shots from this evening’s Round 5 clash below.