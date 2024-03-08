Ireland U20s Earn Draw In Bath

The Ireland U20s played out an end-to-end classic against England at the Recreation Ground in Bath tonight culminating in a 32-32 draw that means the Championship will go down to the final game.

An early score by England was quickly overhauled as Ireland scored two tries through Finn Treacy and Ben O’Connor to lead 13-15 at half time. Ireland pulled ahead with a try from Hugo McLaughlin but England powered back to within two points. More England pressure saw them take the lead and then extend it with just minutes on the clock.

Ireland fought back and with a penalty advantage they made the line with Luke Murphy diving over.