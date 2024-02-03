Ireland U20s Complete French Double In Provence

The Ireland U20s made it a weekend double to savour as they edged out their French counterparts 31-37 in a thrilling encounter at Stade Maurice David in Aix en Provence.

Ireland built a 14-17 lead at halftime in a classic end to end match that saw both sides secure a try bonus. Ireland were in the lead with only 7 minutes on the clock when France scored to take the lead but two late penalties from the boot of Jack Murphy as Ireland put France under pressure saw them home.

Ireland’s tries came from Danny Sheahan, Brian Gleeson, Hugh Gavin, and Finn Treacy.