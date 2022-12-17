Ireland U20 Edged Out In High Scoring Encounter With Italy
Castle Avenue played host to a classic end to end game as the Ireland U-20s, sponsored by PwC, were edged out by their Italian counterparts as both sides build toward the Six Nations U20 Championship in February. Ireland lead 26-19 at half time but Italy fought back to take a 26-40 lead midway through the 2nd half.
Ireland levelled the game on 64 minutes but Italy edged ahead again and held off a late Ireland try to take the game. It finished Ireland 47 Italy 50.