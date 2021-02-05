Ireland Tune Up For Guinness Six Nations Opener in Cardiff

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales with another sharp team session at their IRFU High Performance Centre base on Friday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s squad have been working hard in preparation for the 2021 Championship and got through an excellent morning’s work on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against Wayne Pivac‘s side at the Principality Stadium on Sunday afternoon (Kick-off 3pm).

