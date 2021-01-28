Guinness Six Nations Launch Gallery

It was a very different launch for the Guinness Six Nations this year with players and coaches chatting to media online from the bubble of their team bases at the first-ever virtual launch for the Championship.

Ireland kick off their campaign on Sunday at the Principality Stadium. Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton is hoping to be fit for the kick off as he recovers from a slight hamstring strain, “It’s nothing major; hopefully I’ll be back training by the end of the week and be fit for the Wales game.”