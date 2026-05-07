Ireland Training Gallery As Dalton Aims To Level Up Against Wales

The Ireland centre, who is at the heart of Ireland’s attacking threat, expects the team to learn from the mistakes made against France and take their effort to another level, “It’s our responsibility to put it out on pitch. We’ve been trying to do that last week and this week. Hopefully it comes through now for the weekend.

“I think it’s just going up another level for us again. We’re very resilient. We bounced back from things much worse than this before in a short turnaround, so no doubt we will [again]. That’s a credit to the girls themselves.

“We don’t dwell on things too much or sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. You just have to move on. It’s the nature of high performance. We can’t wait for this weekend against a Welsh side who put it right up to England, scored four tries against them in Ashton Gate.”