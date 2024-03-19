Ireland Training At The High Performance Centre

The Ireland team head to France this weekend for Round 1 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. The squad were on pitch today at the High Performance Centre as they continue preparations for the first game.

Speaking today Head Coach Scott Bemand said, “Six months I’ve been in the role now so we’re starting to get our identity. We did the WXV and since then we’ve had a bit more time. We’ve had the Celtic Challenge, we’ve had a run of camps. I’ve spent more time with the players – both UK and Ireland based. I think we’re really starting to understand what we’re going after. There’s still a bit to do, of course there is, but the way the girls are attacking it is hugely exciting.”

Tickets for Ireland’s three home matches are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie – click here