Ireland Squad Training In Portugal

The Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for next weekend’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales with a big training day at their Quinta do Lago base this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s squad are currently in Portugal on a warm weather training camp to gear up for the 2023 Championship and with just seven days to go until the Round 1 showdown in Cardiff, there was an added intensity to Saturday’s session at The Campus.

The squad assembled in Dublin on Tuesday and have been building towards next Saturday’s clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium over the last few days. Check out the best action shots from this morning’s session below.