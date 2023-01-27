Ireland Squad Hit The Beach For Recovery Session In Portugal

After landing into Faro on Thursday afternoon, the Ireland squad hit the beach in Quinta do Lago for a light recovery session, led by Scrum Coach John Fogarty .

Andy Farrell’s squad are in Portugal for the next week, using the world class facilities at The Campus to prepare for the Guinness Six Nations.

Check out the best action shots from Thursday’s beach visit, where the squad played American Football to help dust off the cobwebs after travelling over from Dublin.