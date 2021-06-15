Ireland Men’s Sevens Get To Work In Monaco

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad arrived in Monaco on Monday to begin preparations for this weekend’s World Rugby Sevens Repechage.

Anthony Eddy‘s side were in the gym at Stade Louis II on Tuesday morning before hitting the pitch after lunch, with all 14 players fully fit and available for selection ahead of Ireland’s opening Pool A game against Zimbabwe on Saturday (Kick-off 9.50am local time/8.50am Irish time, live on World Rugby’s YouTube channel).

Ireland will continue to build towards this weekend’s tournament when they are back on the training paddock on Wednesday morning, as the Billy Dardis-led side bid to make history and qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from today’s sunny session.