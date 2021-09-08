Ireland Finalise Prep For Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

The Ireland squad are finalising preparations for the start of the crucial Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier next week, as Adam Griggs ‘ side bid to book their ticket to New Zealand.

The Ireland Head Coach named his 28-player squad for the tournament in Italy yesterday ahead of the campaign opener against Spain at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on Monday, 13th September (Kick-off 5pm Irish time).

Ireland will also face Six Nations rivals Italy and Scotland in the round-robin tournament, with the winner securing their place at next year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Ahead of their departure for Italy, the squad are hard at work at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week – take a look through some of the best action shots below.