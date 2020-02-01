Ireland Complete Captain’s Run Ahead Of Scotland Game

Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad wrapped up their training week with the Captain’s Run ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland. Click here to read a full match preview .

Speaking ahead of the first round clash at the Aviva Stadium, back rower CJ Stander said: “Every guy has a point to prove in every game. The jersey’s not yours, you get the opportunity to use it and it all starts over again.

“It’s great to get the young boys in and pushing everyone. There are good players to pick from, the group is getting bigger and it’s in a good place. We’ve got Andy, a few new coaches and a few new players, so there’s a bit of a change-up.

“But we, as a team, need to move on and step up from the Rugby World Cup – make sure we enjoy ourselves, raise to the challenge, and play the way we know.”

He added: “We like playing at home, we’ve made it a bit of a fortress. But it’s the first weekend of the Six Nations and we don’t know exactly what Scotland are going to bring, so it’ll be massive.

“We’re going to play our game and to use our opportunities. Playing here at the Aviva brings the best out on us so, yeah, we’re all looking forward to it.”