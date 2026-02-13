Captain’s Run Done At Aviva Stadium

It was a cold and wet Captain’s run at Aviva Stadium today as the Ireland team wnet through their final preparations for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Round 2 clash with Italy on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to the team and handed Championship debuts to Ulster pair Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune as well as naming the uncapped Edwin Edogbo in the replacements.

You can get all the latest team news and match build up as well as live updates on match day in our Match Centre here.