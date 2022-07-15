Ireland Captain’s Run At Sky Stadium

The Ireland squad finalised their preparations for Saturday’s third and deciding Test match against the All Blacks at Sky Stadium earlier this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side made history in Dunedin last weekend, defeating the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time, to leave the Series on a knife-edge heading into Saturday’s showdown at Sky Stadium (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).

The squad enjoyed a light run-out during Friday’s Captain’s Run – check out the best action shots below.