Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

Gallery

4th February 2022 13:06

By Editor

The final preparations are complete.

The Ireland squad came through their Captain’s Run session at Aviva Stadium on Friday morning, as the final touches were applied to preparations for tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Andy Farrell‘s side get their Championship campaign underway against the defending Six Nations champions in what promises to be a thrilling clash in Dublin.

Check out the best action shots from today’s Captain’s Run below.