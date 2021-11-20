Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina at Aviva Stadium this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side have enjoyed wins over Japan and the All Blacks during the November block and are hoping to round off 2021 with an eighth straight Test win, as the Pumas visit Aviva Stadium on Sunday (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Last remaining tickets on sale from Ticketmaster.ie – click here

Check out the best action shots from Saturday’s Captain’s Run below.