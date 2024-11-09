Ireland Beaten By New Zealand

Ireland were ‘frustrated’ with their own performance as a high penalty count left them chasing New Zealand who were powered to victory by the boot of Damian McKenzie.

Caelan Doris said,

“That’s not the best performance we were capable of. Part of that is definitely down to the quality of New Zealand, but we felt we were reactive throughout. They were firing way more shots than we got to fire.

“That was the message at half-time. We felt we had taken a lot from them and it was our turn to flip it and get momentum.

We did that early on with the try, but yeah, they came back into it, and our discipline was definitely a big factor.”