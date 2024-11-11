Ireland Aiming For ‘Good Response’ As They Train At High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad were back in training at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday and again today as they prepare for their second game in the Autumn Nations Series against Argentina on Friday Night.

Head of Athletic Performance Aled Walters spoke to media today and said the players were very honest in their assessment.

“It’s such a good group to reflect and to be honest, so home truths, definitely the case and no-one shied away from it as well. I’ve probably heard more voices this week than I did in my first two weeks.

“Everyone is pretty intent on correcting a few things.”