Ireland And Ulster Training Session At The IRFU High Performance Centre
The Ireland squad had an unusual training session today as they welcomed Ulster Rugby to the IRFU High Performance Centre.
Speaking after the session Head Coach Andy Farrell said,
‘We’re really grateful to Dan (McFarland) and the Ulster lads for coming down. It was fantastic for both teams to get a good quality training session. Everyone approached it in the right manner and we got some good intensity into the day.’
