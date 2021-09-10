Ireland Add Finishing Touches To Prep For Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

The Ireland squad completed their final preparations for next week’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier at the IRFU High Performance Centre earlier on Friday before departing for Italy.

Adam Griggs‘ 28-player squad have been building towards the crucial qualifying tournament for the last 18 months, through intense training camps at the IRFU HPC and this year’s Women’s Six Nations, as Ireland finished third in the Championship.

Ireland will open their campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday (Kick-off 5pm, Irish time), before facing Six Nations rivals Italy and Scotland on Sunday 19th September and Saturday 25th September respectively. The winner of the tournament books their ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Friday’s session below.