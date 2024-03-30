In Pics: Captain’s Run At The RDS

A final run out for Ireland as they completed their Captain’s Run at the RDS Arena ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash with Italy in Round 2 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The match is on course for a large crowd and there’s plenty of fun before the game for all the family to enjoy, before cheering on Ireland, including face painting, the 2FM Roadcaster and a special appearance from Kevin the Carrot

In team news, Head Coach Scott Bemand has made four changes to the starting XV with Dannah O’Brien, Enya Breen, Grace Moore and co-captain Sam Monaghan all set to start.