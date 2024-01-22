Guinness Men’s Six Nations Launch
The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin played host to the launch of this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell and captain Peter O’Mahony were on hand for the annual media day as they prepare for their title defence.
This week also sees the launch of the Netflix documentary filmed during last year’s Championship. Six Nations: Full Contact launches on Netflix worldwide, Wed 24 Jan 2024. Taking you behind the scenes of the 2023 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship.
