Fun In The Sun At Give It A Try Festival In Tuam

The sun shone, there were smiles all round and pleny of action on the pitch as Tuam RFC hosted a Canterbury Give It A Try Festival for girls from clubs in Connacht last week.

Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Women’s Development Manager, said, “It’s great to see another successful Give It A Try programme rolled out this year. A massive thank you to all the clubs and their volunteers for their time and efforts in helping to make Give It A Try the success it is.

It is always encouraging to see the clubs coming together and putting the girls fun and enjoyment to the fore and this festival in Tuam is a great way to celebrate. We hope to see many of these girls trying rugby for the first time continue their participation with their chosen clubs.”