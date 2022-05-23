Fun In The Sun At Aviva Minis National Festival
The clouds parted and the sun shone down at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday as we celebrated a bumper mini rugby season with the Aviva Minis National Festival. There were smiles all round as 400 boys and girls from clubs all over Ireland, supported by their coaches and parents, enjoyed an unforgettable chance to play at the home of Irish Rugby.
Ireland internationals Dan Sheehan and Aoife McDermott were also in attendance and there were plenty of autographs, selfies and TikTok dances to be done.